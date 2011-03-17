New Blog

I have come to a decision. I love the concept and the subject matter of The Grok Project. Despite that fact, writing this blog is simply not what I’m motivated to do at this time in my life. And now I have a new concept! One about which I am passionate and which will, I believe, be much more natural for me to write and which will appeal to a larger audience. So I will be decommissioning The Grok Project and starting a brand new blog.

It’s called Schleifernaut! I have the first post up already, but regular posting is not planned to begin until April 2nd. In the meantime, feel free to check it out.

I want to thank you all so much for reading The Grok Project. I hope you’ll try reading my new blog as it gets underway!

Thanks again!

