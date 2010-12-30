SPACING OUT: Eat, Grok, & Be Nerdy!

Greetings all! I know, I know. I fail at blogging. But the status of the Grok Project has not changed. Expect to see sporadic posting … when you least expect it!

In the meantime, some of you may be able to experience The Grok Project LIVE! It’s another party at Arisia! Last year’s was so much fun that I want to do it again, only even better…

Saturday, January 15th, 5PM – Midnight

This party will feature (great) FOOD, (non-alcoholic) DRINK, … and (mad) SCIENCE! “Crash course” lectures will be given in short bursts periodically throughout the evening on topics relating to HUMAN SPACE FLIGHT. A broad range of topics will be covered, with an emphasis on the physics of space flight and spacecraft engineering. The time between talks will be open for discussion and awkward, nerdy socializing. A pamphlet including the Schedule of Geekery will be circulated at Arisia prior to the party.

There will also be space mad libs and a space trivia game – with PRIZES!

Preview of Topics:

1. Modeling the Heavens & Conception of Space Flight

2. Propeller, Jet, & Rocket Propulsion

3. Launch, Orbit, & Reentry

4. Control Systems

5. Energy Sources, Storage, & Delivery

6. Space Physiology & Life Support

7. To the Moon!

8. Hazards of Space Flight

9. Navigation Beyond the Moon

10. The Future Soon

I might also record videos of the lectures at the party, spruce them up, and post them here. Depending on how well it goes. 😉

Thank you for reading!

