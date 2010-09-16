Find the 6.002 posts annoying?

I’ve been worried that many Grok Project readers will find the ongoing posts about my progress taking the OpenCourseWare Circuits and Electronics (6.002) class to be uninteresting and annoying. I figure some people will want to follow that closely, but many (i.e. most) will not. So I’ve finally begun using the WordPress categories feature!

If you look to the right, you’ll see that there’s a new “Categories” section with a drop-down menu. This will help you to filter out the posts your not interested in. Here are some new URLs of interest…

Only general posts (does not include posts about classes): https://grokproject.net/category/general/ RSS: feed://grokproject.net/category/general/feed/

Only 6.002 posts: https://grokproject.net/category/classes/6-002/ RSS: feed://grokproject.net/category/classes/6-002/feed/

Only class-related posts (will include other classes in the future): https://grokproject.net/category/classes/ RSS: feed://grokproject.net/category/classes/feed/



You can’t get this filtering through email subscriptions. I recommend using RSS. If you’ve never used it before, you may find it incredibly useful! Practically every blog and online news source offers RSS feeds, so you can get all the content you’re interested in reading (or watching or listening to…) automatically gathered and organized in one place. Here’s a link to help get you started: http://www.whatisrss.com/

Thanks for reading!

Advertisements