6.002 – Agarwal Dances

Due to an explosion of long hours at work and other such complications, I’ve been set back in this class. But that’s what’s so great about an asynchronous course! I can just pick up where I left off.

So … we’re on to the digital abstraction! This is where the book and most of the lecture becomes tedious for me. I learned absolutely nothing new. I say most of the lecture because there was something in this lecture that made the whole rest of the lecture worth it: If you watch no other part of the video, at least skip directly to 46:33 to see the professor dance. And to see a demonstration of digital circuitry’s resistance to corruption by electromagnetic noise, of course.

The first homework assignment is due at the recitation that’s supposed to happen between this lecture and the next. I have it mostly done, but there are a few stragglers I have to give some more attention to.

